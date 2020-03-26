Daimler
BMW and Daimler to reverse out of UK and North America carsharing markets
ShareNow is to close its service in London, Brussels, Florence and the whole of North America, due to poor demand
'Individual mobility without emissions': Mercedes-Benz unveils Ambition2039 and sets sights on carbon neutral fleet
Lord, won't you buy me a zero emission Mercedes-Benz
BMW and Daimler join forces for €1bn urban mobility plan
German automakers will together launch five joint ventures, including car-sharing, EV charging, and taxi hailing
Carmakers promise 400 fast-charging stations across Europe by 2020
Joint venture sees Ford, BMW, Daimler, and VW work together to establish comprehensive charging network capableof supporting surge in EV take-up
Audi to retrofit 850,000 cars to cut emissions and 'maintain future viability' of diesels
VW-owned carmaker joins rival Daimler in recalling Euro 5 and Euro 6 diesel vehicles in face of rising public uncertainty surrounding diesel cars and air pollution
Car giants team up to build ultra-fast EV charge network across Europe
BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company and Volkswagen Group to jointly fund 'thousands' of charge points across Europe
Why Mercedes-Benz wants to 'suburbanise' the sharing economy
Urban mobility may be one of the hottest trends in transportation, but the luxury automakers is banking on suburbia to bolster its sales prospects
Automakers join up to launch £31m hydrogen fuel cell challenge
BMW, Daimler, Honda, Hyundai, Toyota join scheme to roll out 110 hydrogen fuel cell vehicles across Europe
France bans new Mercedes over greenhouse gas fears
But automaker Daimler argues cleaner gas is more likely to catch fire
Germany seeks to block CO2 car limits for 2020
Sources say Angela Merkel wants discussion on 95g/km target taken off the agenda at today's EU meeting
Ford, Nissan and Daimler vow to create 'affordable' fuel cell cars
Partnership could deliver new models by 2017 as Toyota and Nissan strengthen fuel cell sports car plan
Low emissions wedding car proves a perfect partner
Wedding car hire firm cuts fuel costs 40 per cent with LPG-powered Daimler saloon
Daimler starts production of all-electric Smart
Two-seater with 90-mile range to go on sale later this year
Bosch to design motors for Daimler's electric fleet
German giants negotiating joint venture to develop electric motors for Mercedes and smart cars from 2012
Renault, Nissan and Daimler team up in green vehicle push
Wide ranging collaboration will see firms share fuel efficient engine technology and electric vehicle designs
Daimler and BYD team up in electric car alliance
Firms plan to develop four-door electric sedan for booming Chinese market
Daimler to deliver electric smart cars by year end
Auto giant selects factory in France to manufacture smart fortwo electric car
Auto giants unite for hydrogen drive
Loose coalition of car manufacturers sign alliance designed to accelerate the development of hydrogen refuelling infrastructure
Germany approves €500m electric car investment plan
Angela Merkel bolsters clean tech credentials with plan to put five million electric cars on German roads by 2030
Tesla to open new factory in heart of Silicon Valley
Electric car firm continues expansion push with announcement of new Palo Alto HQ
Abu Dhabi investors snap up stake in Tesla
Deal to acquire part of equity stake from Daimler further strengthens investor backing for electric car firm
Daimler snaps up 10 per cent stake in Tesla
Electric cars take another step towards the mainstream as auto giant buys into emerging market
Abu Dhabi funding to boost Daimler's green car efforts
Aabar Investments to take 9.1 per cent share of auto giant with view to accelerating electric vehicle plans
Chastened auto-makers go green for Detroit
Hybrids and electric cars dominate US auto show as manufacturers focus on fuel efficiency