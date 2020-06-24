CSR
UK boards need to get serious about the climate change emergency
Nearly half of UK boards spent zero time discussing climate change and climate related risk last year, reveals Albert Ellis of Harvey Nash
In the Green Room with ALDO's Valerie Martin
The shoe giant's VP of Communications, Culture and CSR
Hundreds of CEOs urge EU to deliver 'inclusive' climate and sustainability plan
Around 200 CEOs of major corporates call on newly-elected EU leaders to collaborate with business and society in driving climate action and pursuit of the SDGs
Pearson targets SDG4 with $1.19bn sustainable loan
Education giant will be rewarded with lower interest rates if it can get more children studying
Walgreens Boots Alliance cuts CO2, energy use, and waste across global stores
Pharmaceuticals retailer slashed CO2, energy use, and waste to landfill in 2018, according to latest sustainability report
Risky business? How to change the climate in company boardrooms
Climate change is visibly disrupting businesses worldwide - now a new World Economic Forum paper aims to make boardrooms better prepared
Hermes: Companies ignoring climate change are risky investments
Investment giant warns climate action is key to long-term profitability in its 2018 Carbon Report
Zurich unveils new accreditation scheme to green supply chain
Supplier Accreditation Scheme will encourage insurance giant's suppliers to adopt more sustainable business practices
Digging deep: Mining becomes latest industry to feel green sourcing pressure
New industry certification seeks to emulate standards schemes in agriculture and forestry, in response to soaring demand for ethical goods
M&S's Mike Barry on sustainability in a tough retail climate: 'It's doubly important to be doing it now'
Marks & Spencer's director of Plan A and sustainable business talks to BusinessGreen about High Street retail challenges, plastic waste, palm oil, and net zero emissions
Up in the air? Heathrow reports on green progress as it eyes crunch expansion vote
Airport's sustainability progress report signals good news for EVs, renewables and plastic waste, but questions remain over tackling greenhouse gases from aircraft
Shell confirms its greenhouse gas emissions rose in 2017
Both direct and indirect emissions from oil giant's global activities ticked up last year, according to its latest sustainability report
France Duty of Vigilance Law one year on: What's changed for French corporates?
Last February the French government passed a law requiring firms to prove vigilance over environmental risks in their supply chains - but has the regulation delivered a step change for CSR or just an avalanche of paperwork?
Higher pay and job satisfaction: Do green jobs offer a snapshot of the future?
IEMA's annual survey of members suggests environmental and sustainability professionals are a happy bunch, but challenges such as gender pay disparity remain
From 3D Printing to urban farms: Pia Heidenmark-Cook lifts the lid on IKEA's sustainability vision
Pia Heidenmark-Cook, IKEA's new global chief sustainability officer, talks exclusively to BusinessGreen about the company's green ambitions and challenges
IKEA enjoys sustainable product sales growth and clean energy uptick
Swedish retailer's latest global sustainability report marks progress towards ambitious 2020 goals
Navigating the ESG maze: How can companies and investors improve environmental disclosure?
Interest in ESG, climate risk, and TCFD guidelines is growing, but many businesses and investors remain unsure over precisely how to coordinate on disclosing crucial environmental data
Heineken sets new renewables goal, as Carlsberg downs its CO2 levels
Brewing giants separately announce progress towards cutting carbon and fossil fuel energy use across their global operations
Study: Corporate sustainable supply chain work guilty of 'limited reach'
Stanford University analysis of practices for sourcing sustainable materials shows most companies deal with only a few materials within a small portion of their supply chains
Seven key trends all sustainability execs should have their eyes on
Forum for the Future report - which claims businesses are "living in nonlinear times" - sets out the risks and opportunities amid climate and technological disruption
Could measurement hold the key for sustainability entering the mainstream?
John Alker of the Green Building Council takes a look at a new report on the green and social KPIs all businesses should consider
Message in a bottle: How Britvic is upping its green manufacturing game
Soft drinks giant is launching several stop-gap sustainability targets as it invests £240m across its three UK factories to boost efficiency and reduce plastic waste
Thirsty work: Britvic freshens up 2020 sustainability goals
Soft drinks giant is aiming to cut CO2 from global manufacturing sites by 15 per cent between 2016 and 2020 with roll out of greener bottling lines
How Kraft Heinz cooked up its post-merger sustainability strategy
The firm's extensive materiality assessment was the starting point for a revamped sustainability approach