Crude oil

'Maximise pressure on Russia': European Union preps Russian oil embargo within six months

Energy

'Maximise pressure on Russia': European Union preps Russian oil embargo within six months

Member states set to debate proposal to phase out imports of Russian crude within six months

clock 04 May 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Octopus Energy makes first investment in UK offshore wind farm

28 April 2022 • 2 min read
02

'An example of what is possible': UK's most energy efficient Passivhaus leisure centre opens in Exeter

29 April 2022 • 2 min read
03

'Conservation is no longer enough': The Wildlife Trusts plots major nature restoration drive

28 April 2022 • 3 min read
04

Future Homes Standard: Government backs plan to overhaul building Energy Performance Certificates

03 May 2022 • 2 min read
05

'Game-changer': Brimstone secures $55m investment in boost for 'carbon-negative' cement-making process

29 April 2022 • 3 min read