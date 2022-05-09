Croudace Homes

BRE to build out Future Homes plans with new 'net zero ready' pilot project

Buildings

BRE to build out Future Homes plans with new 'net zero ready' pilot project

Croudace Homes to deliver 10 new homes in Didcot that BRE will test against the government's forthcoming Future Homes Standard

clock 09 May 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Unilever to trial 'warmer' ice cream freezers in bid to slash CO2 and energy use

06 May 2022 • 2 min read
02

'Apollo 13 moment': Investors warn meat and dairy industry facing a 'near disaster'

04 May 2022 • 4 min read
03

Survey reveals 'huge gap' between business leaders and the public on sustainability

04 May 2022 • 3 min read
04

Ørsted to trial growth of coral reef at base of offshore wind turbines

05 May 2022 • 3 min read
05

Future Homes Standard: Government backs plan to overhaul building Energy Performance Certificates

03 May 2022 • 2 min read