cricket
Howzat! Single-use plastic bowled out of the Oval
Reusable glasses and free drinking fountains have brought the stadium within a whisker of achieving its plastic-free goal
Howzat! Lords knocks plastic bottles for six
Lords Cricket Ground has swapped plastic bottles for canned water for this season's Test Matches
Wisden Almanack warns climate change could mean whole new ball game for cricket
2017 cricket annual features chapter on impact changing climate is having on the sport, following disruption to matches from storms and flooding