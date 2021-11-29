County Hall

Sustainable Ventures: Green start-up hub opens in London's County Hall

Workplace

Former council headquarters has been transformed into a shared office space for innovative start ups working on climate-focused solutions

clock 29 November 2021 • 3 min read
