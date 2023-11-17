COP28 Climate Summit

Study: Fossil fuel majors' revenues could cover their climate damages

Climate change

Study: Fossil fuel majors' revenues could cover their climate damages

Research finds that oil and gas firms could have met their share of climate change costs and still had trillions of dollars to spare

clock 17 November 2023 • 3 min read
'Failing to get a grip': Is global climate action slowing down?

Climate change

'Failing to get a grip': Is global climate action slowing down?

The UN Secretary General has warned this morning governments' ambition in support of climate action is stagnating, even as clean tech deployment accelerates - three major new reports out today corroborate his view

clock 14 November 2023 • 9 min read
COP28 Presidency launches Net Zero Transition Charter to drive corporate climate action

Climate change

COP28 Presidency launches Net Zero Transition Charter to drive corporate climate action

Charter launched amid flurry of pre-COP activity, including confirmation that King Charles will attend climate talks

clock 01 November 2023 • 5 min read
COP28: Will governments back clean energy and efficiency targets?

Climate change

COP28: Will governments back clean energy and efficiency targets?

In last-hour preparations for upcoming Dubai climate talks, COP28 calls grow for action on Loss and Damage, agreement on fossil fuel language, and support for clean energy targets

clock 30 October 2023 • 7 min read
Less 'extravaganza', more delivery: Chris Skidmore joins calls to reform UN Climate Summits

Climate change

Less 'extravaganza', more delivery: Chris Skidmore joins calls to reform UN Climate Summits

Net Zero Review author becomes latest figure to call for annual climate negotiations to be streamlined to help drive bolder climate action

clock 27 October 2023 • 4 min read
COP28: Food firms and green groups call for action to tackle food system emissions

Climate change

COP28: Food firms and green groups call for action to tackle food system emissions

Open letter signed by 70 groups and individuals calls for food systems transformation to be put higher on the agenda at the upcoming Dubai Summit

clock 26 October 2023 • 4 min read
COP28: Over 100 blue chip CEOs urge world leaders for 'transformative' climate policies

Management

COP28: Over 100 blue chip CEOs urge world leaders for 'transformative' climate policies

Business leaders across technology, pharmaceuticals, finance, manufacturing, food and engineering set out demands for upcoming UN Climate Summit in letter organised by World Economic Forum

clock 25 October 2023 • 3 min read
World leaders can't afford to ignore subnational governments at COP28

Climate change

World leaders can't afford to ignore subnational governments at COP28

States, regions and cities are at the forefront of climate action - it is critical their voices are heard in Dubai, writes Climate Group's Champa Patel

clock 24 October 2023 • 4 min read
Businesses worth $1tr call on governments to pursue 'full phase-out of unabated fossil fuels'

Policy

Businesses worth $1tr call on governments to pursue 'full phase-out of unabated fossil fuels'

Leading firms urge world leaders to strike deal at COP28 Climate Summit to rapidly phase down coal, oil, and gas production

clock 23 October 2023 • 4 min read
COP28 can create realistic hope of billions of better lives

Energy

COP28 can create realistic hope of billions of better lives

Success at the upcoming climate summit will depend on leaders embracing complexity and collaboration, not division and black-and-white thinking, argues World Energy Council chief Angela Wilkinson

clock 19 October 2023 • 4 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read
03

Coca Cola Europacific Partners reveals how it is working to 'move the needle' on supply chain sustainability

16 November 2023 • 13 min read
04

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Wales' first biomethane refuelling station opens in Bangor

17 November 2023 • 1 min read