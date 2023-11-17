Research finds that oil and gas firms could have met their share of climate change costs and still had trillions of dollars to spare
The UN Secretary General has warned this morning governments' ambition in support of climate action is stagnating, even as clean tech deployment accelerates - three major new reports out today corroborate his view
Charter launched amid flurry of pre-COP activity, including confirmation that King Charles will attend climate talks
In last-hour preparations for upcoming Dubai climate talks, COP28 calls grow for action on Loss and Damage, agreement on fossil fuel language, and support for clean energy targets
Net Zero Review author becomes latest figure to call for annual climate negotiations to be streamlined to help drive bolder climate action
Open letter signed by 70 groups and individuals calls for food systems transformation to be put higher on the agenda at the upcoming Dubai Summit
Business leaders across technology, pharmaceuticals, finance, manufacturing, food and engineering set out demands for upcoming UN Climate Summit in letter organised by World Economic Forum
States, regions and cities are at the forefront of climate action - it is critical their voices are heard in Dubai, writes Climate Group's Champa Patel
Leading firms urge world leaders to strike deal at COP28 Climate Summit to rapidly phase down coal, oil, and gas production
Success at the upcoming climate summit will depend on leaders embracing complexity and collaboration, not division and black-and-white thinking, argues World Energy Council chief Angela Wilkinson