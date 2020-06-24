COP23
Rallying businesses for the climate fight
Fiji's Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama writes exclusively for BusinessGreen on the role businesses can play in the international effort to tackle climate change
Fiji launches first international green bond
Dual-tranche bond - the first international sovereign green offering from an emerging economy - launched this morning on London Stock Exchange
UN urges business input into Paris Agreement through new 'Talanoa Dialogue' site
Recommendations sought from businesses, investors, NGOs and policymakers to help world meet Paris Agreement climate change objectives
Five lessons from the One Planet Summit
At times it felt like a mini-COP, at times like a celebrity-studded TEDx conference, but Emmanuel Macron's One Planet Summit certainly packed a climate punch
You don't need a crystal ball to know that renewables and energy storage are the future!
The REA's Nina Skorupska reflects on a Bonn Summit that provided further evidence the march of renewables is gathering momentum
UN climate talks: Despatches from Dullsville
ECIU's Richard Black argues the COP23 Summit delivered on its promise to be slow and steady, but next year could be very different
The lesson from COP23: The green economy has won the argument, but what next?
The backdrop for the annual UN Climate Summit was bleak - progress now needs to accelerate as the logic of the Paris Agreement is applied
COP23 achievements: At a glance
The UN declared its latest annual climate summit a success - here are the key breakthroughs
COP23: Bonn Summit promises to deliver 'launch-pad' for next phase of climate action
Summit concludes on Saturday morning with release of draft decision paper delivering progress on Paris Rulebook, Talanoa dialogue, and emissions reduction progress before 2020
COP23: As talks draw to close, green groups expect progress on key climate issues
The talks are yet to end, but green groups believe reasonable progress has been made at the UN summit, paving the way for more ambition in the coming years
A fridge too far? How to keep cool without heating up the planet
The head of the UN environment programme joins with Arçelik AŞ CEO and MABE CEO to argue for a rapid roll out of clean cold technology
COP23 : The climate community reacts
BusinessGreen rounds up all the key reaction to a COP23 Summit that made slow, but steady progress
COP23 overnight briefing: Coal phase-out, Talanoa dialogue, LED bulbs and RE100
As countries and US states rush to sign up to the global coal phase-out alliance, progress is made on this year's talks amid announcements from RE100, IKEA and Philips Lighting
COP23: Claire Perry urges world to 'accelerate momentum' on climate action
UK Climate Change and Industry Minister addresses UN summit as negotiations enter final straight over Paris rulebook and Talanoa dialogue
COP23: Could King Coal's days be numbered?
The Powering Past Coal Alliance has provided the breakthrough the Bonn Summit urgently needed
COP23: Green shipping leaders seek to chart decarbonisation course
More than 150 key stakeholders launch new Ambition 1.5C push to demonstrate that low carbon shipping is possible
COP23: Solar Impulse clears efficiency campaign for take-off
Team behind round the world solar flight launches new initiative designed to highlight cost-saving clean technologies
COP23: 'Coal is not coming back' as leading economies sign up to Powering Past Coal Alliance
Alliance seeks 50 signatories to commit to ending reliance on high carbon power source by next year's UN climate summit
COP23 Overnight Briefing: Macron and the shipping sector deliver a tide of optimism
Day 10 saw the red carpet rolled out for world leaders, as well as the launch of a new clean tech innovation initiative and an ambitious shipping emissions action plan
Nurturing the payment plan for forest carbon
PwC's Roberta Iley argues REDD+ is not dead in the water yet
COP23: Nicola Sturgeon urges world leaders to move from climate targets to climate action
Scotland's First Minister urges nations, regions and businesses to step up emissions reduction efforts at UN climate summit
COP23: Emmanuel Macron warns 'point of no return' for climate impacts has been crossed
French premier pledges to plug US gap in IPCC funding, as German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivers 'common message' in support of Paris Agreement
Cutting carbon: Why so shy?
ECIU's Richard Black asks if the outlook for national climate action plans - and therefore the Paris Agreement's goals - could be better than it appears
Switching to organic farming could cut greenhouse gas emissions, study shows
Study also finds that converting conventionally farmed land would not overly harm crop yields or require huge amounts of additional land to feed rising populations