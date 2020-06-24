Connie Hedegaard
World must end 'distorting' fossil fuel subsidies, says Prince Charles
Former EU Climate Commissioner joins Prince in arguing that low oil prices make it the ideal time to phase out support for fossil fuels
All leaders must rise to the challenge for December 2015, warns outgoing EU climate chief
Connie Hedegaard: credibility of UN climate process hangs on Paris talks
European Union agrees to slash CO2 'at least 40 per cent' by 2030
Deal struck in the early hours of this morning includes binding 27 per cent target for renewable energy and voluntary energy savings goal
EU gives final green light to stopgap carbon market fix
EU Climate Change Committee approves backloading plan but question remains as to when the scheme will start
Countries urged to seize opportunity at Warsaw Climate Summit
COP 19 opens with sobering plea from Philippines' delegation, as NGOs fear coal conference will undermine ambition
Hedegaard warns over procedural threat to derail Warsaw climate summit
As Russia calls for rethink of climate summit rules, EU Climate Commissioner says it would be reckless to allow discussions about procedure to dominate this year's talks
EU outlines roadmap for gradual phase-out of green energy subsidies
Industry welcomes move to stop retrospective changes to support schemes, but calls on Commissioner to also slash fossil fuel subsidies
Are MEPs ready to deliver carbon backloading compromise?
Eight MEPs from ALDE group in European Parliament also call for urgent structural reform to the Emissions Trading System
EU eyes 40 per cent carbon cuts by 2030
New Commission policy papers also propose 30 per cent of energy comes from renewable sources to offer certainty for investors
EU Budget delivers 'mixed news' for green economy
Connie Hedegaard hails commitment to focus 20 per cent of spending on climate, but campaigners warn lack of reforms may undermine Brussels' green efforts
Doha: Ban Ki-moon calls for climate aid assurances
UN chief says a 2015 climate deal could be undermined if developed countries fail to outline how they plan to mobilise $100bn fund
European firms urged to promote cost-effective climate solutions
Connie Hedegaard and Ed Davey back 'A world you like. With a climate you like' campaign to showcase green innovation campaign
EU floats plan to track shipping emissions from 2013
Commissioners raise prospect of emissions trading scheme with plans for new monitoring, reporting and verification system
Senate votes to ban US airlines from EU carbon trading
Move heaps pressure on government and industry to come up with a global solution to avoid an all-out trade war
EU to work with China on carbon cutting projects
Financing deal will see the two work on three pilot projects including design of an emissions trading system
EU Commissioners confirm plans to cap crop-based biofuels
Draft proposals in October will cap biofuels derived from wheat or rapeseed at five per cent of transport fuel
EU sets out plan to boost carbon market
Climate commissioner Connie Hedegaard proposes withholding an unspecified number of permits from auction
EU confirms 2020 vehicle emissions targets
New cars and vans will be limited at 95g/km and 147g/km respectively under new proposals released today
Updated: Flawed Rio Text still promises opportunity for green businesses
Green business leaders predict Rio+20 text will put pressure on governments to boost environmental policies
Bonn climate talks end in discord and disappointment
Climate crisis is not caused by lack of options and solutions, but lack of political action, says Greenpeace spokeswoman
EU emissions fall as aviation carbon trading spat intensifies
Latest report on emissions trading system shows two per cent drop in emissions despite growth, but 10 airlines withhold data
EU to investigate changing auctioning rules to revive carbon price
Talks in Denmark raise prospect of surplus credits being held back from auction in 2013
EU: Green economy the solution to Europe's job crisis
New jobs plan estimates 20 million jobs could be generated in green construction, recycling, and renewable energy by 2020
US airlines drop case against EU carbon laws
Green groups welcome trade body's decision but condemn call for the Obama administration to continue opposing emissions trading