computers
UK computer recycler teams up with Danish IT firm to launch 'carbon neutral laptop'
Circular Computing's recycled ex-lease laptops to be sold in Denmark through collaboration with Elitecom
The scrapping of Energy Star labels in the EU leaves a vacuum
EU Commission's decision to scrap Energy Star labels for office equipment without consultation remains controversial with manufacturers, says TechUK's Susanne Baker
SDG4: How Arm reaches for partnerships to boost education
The inside story of how the microchip maker prioritises teamwork to drive access to educational tools around the world
How smartphones are heating up the planet
Smart phones are rarely recycled and that's just one reason tech devices are increasing our carbon footprints, says Lotfi BelkhiR from McMaster University