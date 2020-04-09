Coronavirus, the stay-at-home workstyle, and cloud energy consumption
Between video calls, collaboration applications and streaming services, data centers are working overdrive - proving why energy efficiency matters more than ever
The electricity consumption profile of companies around the world has been altered profoundly over the past month, as countries have adopted 'shelter in place' measures to slow or at least control the...
More news
'Bleak': Global EV sales to drop 43 per cent in 2020, forecast suggests
Coronavirus shutdown across key EV markets such as China, US and Europe will lead to major sales slowdown Wood Mackenzie forecasts
Coronavirus, the stay-at-home workstyle, and cloud energy consumption
Between video calls, collaboration applications and streaming services, data centers are working overdrive - proving why energy efficiency matters more than ever
Domo, Covestro and BASF team up to test blockchain for tracing plastics
Three firms are aiming to create open data-sharing application that chemicals and plastics producers can use to inform circular production processes
Making waves: EU-funded wave energy trial delivers cost and efficiency advances
Three-year trial led by wave energy specialist CorPower Ocean helps to drive technology cost and carbon savings