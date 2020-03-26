compostable plastic
Co-Op urges councils to fast-track food waste collection rollout
Councils should seize opportunity to cut plastic waste and boost green gas production, supermarket says
Business needs to change the way it talks about the environment
Companies need to make sure they are staying on the pulse of fast-changing environmental language, argues Catering24's Karen Bird
Supermarket giants advance plastic-slashing plans
Aldi to trial new compostable shopping bags, as Sainsbury's ditches veg aisle plastic bags
First Mile launches recycling service for compostable packaging
UK-wide collection service will ensure compostable packaging disposed of properly
Are compostable plastics actually plastic?
Compostable plastics may not be the best way out of the plastics crisis, warns Bunzl's Joanna Gilroy
Starbucks to trial greener takeaway cups in UK, US, and Canada
But Greenpeace says new recyclable and compostable cups still rely on 'throwaway model'
Are biodegradable plastics the answer to ocean plastic pollution?
Demand for biodegradable plastics may be soaring, but as Bunzl's Joanna Gilroy argues they are far from being a quick fix for the plastic waste challenge
Greengrocer Oliver Kay switches to compostable and recyclable packaging
Major fruit and veg supplier unveils raft of waste reduction initiatives
Peacocks announces switch to bio-degradeable bags
Fashion retailer claims switch to bio-degradeable bags will help minimise its environmental footprint
Secrets of the Disruptors: Iceland's Richard Walker
In the second extract from our Secrets of the Disruptors report, Iceland's managing director reveals his top 10 rules for success
Co-op unveils 'compostable' bags as it plots single-use plastics ban
Supermarket plans to phase out own brand, single-use plastic packaging within five years, as rival Lidl announces ban on black plastic across fruit and veg range
Lucozade trials compostable packaging at sporting events
To cut down on plastic waste at marathons, Lucozade will start handing out sports drinks in seaweed-based compostable tubes
Cheers: Greene King debuts 'industry first' compostable straw solution
Company announces it is to introduce compostable straws at all its pubs, in a move that should stop 30 million plastic straws from being used each year