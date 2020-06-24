colgate
Colgate launches 'first ever' recyclable toothpaste tube
Colgate-Palmolive said it will share its tube technology with competitors in a bid to help make recyclable tubes an industry standard
Colgate unveils its brush with sustainable bamboo
Colgate's newest toothbrush is made from 100 per cent biodegradable bamboo
Money for old toothbrushes? Colgate announces recycling programme
People can now send off any brand of old toothbrush or toothpaste tube by post for recycling under latest TerraCycle partnership