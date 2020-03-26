Coca-Cola
Treasure your River: Businesses urged to back clean up campaign
Treasure your River litter clean-up campaign aims to help tackle ocean waste crisis by targeting inland waterways
Minderoo Foundation pledges $300m to create 'cashable commodity' from plastic waste
Philanthropic group unveils plans for voluntary payments on virgin plastics derived from fossil fuels in bid to boost demand for recycled plastics
Coca-Cola European Partners ditches plastic shrink-wrap
Plastic shrink-wrap to hold multipack cans together is to be be replaced with sustainably sourced cardboard
Coca-Cola experiments with BYOB (aka bring your own bottle)
Alongside innovations in recycled content and renewable plastic, the company's Dasani brand is expanding pilots of its water dispenser line, PureFill
Coca-Cola recycling machines back at UK theme parks after 'popular demand'
Reverse vending machines offering half price tickets to tourist attractions in exchange for used plastic bottles have been rolled out again this summer
120 UK businesses call on UK government to adopt 2050 net zero target
John Lewis, Waitrose, Arup and Coca-Cola among firms urging the government to follow Committee on Climate Change advice
Coca-Cola bottler experiments with turning emissions into effervescence
Pilot project in Switzerland aims to establish a viable market for captured carbon
SDG5: Why you can't fight climate change without tackling gender inequality
Empowering women is a sure-fire way of building climate resilience and cutting emissions - so why is it not on every sustainability manager's radar?
Net Zero: Business leaders urge EU to adopt 2050 'climate-neutral' goal
Major corporates, including Unilever, Heathrow Airport, Tesco, Coca-Cola Europe, join NGOs in calling on EU to endorse net zero vision
Loop: Consumer goods giants launch global recycling service
Unilever, Nestle, P&G, PepsiCo, and many others join with TerraCycle to launch Loop, a service enabling household collection of empty packaging for refill or recycle
World first: Coca-Cola HBC to use captured CO2 to add the fizz in soft drinks
Swiss soft drinks bottler teams up with carbon capture pioneers Climeworks to make the world's first fizzy drink using CO2 sucked from the air
Unilever, Coca-Cola, and others demand net zero UK emissions by 2050 'at the latest'
Group of corporates write to Prime Minister calling for UK to set legally binding climate targets in line with latest science
Major brands join project to boost recycling-on-the-go in Leeds
Environmental charity Hubbub teams up with Leeds City Council, Coca-Cola, Shell, McDonald's, and others to boost recycling of plastic bottles and coffee cups
10 Minutes with Bea Perez, Coca-Cola
How packaging and recycling became an embedded strategy
UK theme parks to offer half-price entry in exchange for used plastic bottles
Legoland and Thorpe Park among the attractions that have joined Coca-Cola in a trial offering instant incentives for recycling
What might a well-designed Deposit Return Scheme look like?
Industry consensus is building over how best to recycle plastic bottles, reports Hubbub's Trewin Restorick
'Making recycling sexy': Coca-Cola ramps up recycled content in drinks bottles
Drinks giant will boost recycled content of large bottles to 40 per cent this year, as it reveals plan to 'make recycling sexy'
Thirst for success: How Coca-Cola is ramping up its European green targets
Drinks giant sets out raft of green pledges, as packaging industry faces criticism for lobbying against deposit return schemes and new EU 'polluter pays' proposals
Rubbish acting? Coca-Cola airs TV advert animated entirely from recycled bottles
Trailer part of drinks giant's new communication campaign to encourage more people to recycled their used plastic bottles
Coca-Cola unwraps new sustainable packaging strategy
Coca-Cola European Partners reveals new plan to double the use of recycled plastic in all its bottles by 2020 and trial 'incentive-based' recycling schemes
Report: Circular systems could save 400 billion cubic metres of water a year
ING Bank report argues closed loop systems in global water industry could provide cheaper and more eco-friendly alternative to desalination
Coca-Cola backs plastic bottle deposit scheme
Drinks giant previously opposed the idea, but now says it plans to launch trial return scheme in Scotland
Shell added but Samsung loses out in 2016 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices
Annual shake-up of DJSI sees Intel Corp, Samsung and British American Tobacco all deleted from world group
Coca-Cola hits water replenishment goal five years ahead of target
Drinks giant says it has become the only Fortune 500 company to return as much water to nature and local communities as it uses for its products