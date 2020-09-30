Climate Works Foundation
World heading for 'climate lockdown' unless firms get prepared, top investment body warns
Government's response to Covid-19 is an indicator of inevitable disruption ahead from exacting climate policies, warn PRI and Climate Works Foundation
A pandemic was near inevitable - so too is climate-driven disruption
The inevitable pandemic has just materialised. On climate, the Inevitable Policy Response is next, warn PRI CEO Fiona Reynolds and Climate Works Foundation program director Ilmi Granoff