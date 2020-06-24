Climate Treaty
Report: Fossil fuel groups may seek to 'undermine' UN climate talks
Campaign group Corporate Accountability International claims fossil fuel industries could use their influence at UN talks to try and slow climate action
Higher risks, less influence: What Brexit could mean for UK environmental policy
UK's departure from the EU could mean a leap into the unknown for much of the country's environmental policies, according to a major new report
Is carbon trading poised for take-off?
Carbon pricing is set to raise $22bn this year, as Vietnam adopts its own carbon market and China tightens cap-and-trade regulations
Fossil fuel sector accused of 'cherry picking' forecasts for future demand
New Carbon Tracker report warns industry projections fail to consider a host of possible scenarios that could reduce fossil fuel demand
'The stars are aligned' - Key diplomats optimistic on Paris climate deal prospects
Climate Week NYC draws to a close with hopes building for Paris Climate deal, as India says it will announce its national target this week
Blue Chips accused of obstructing climate policy in new ranking
New research shows 45 per cent of the largest global corporations are involved in lobbying against climate change legislation
Climate change is happening and may be irreversible, IPCC warns
Leaked draft report outlines huge scale of global threat, as Obama administration edges forward with strategy for international negotiations
Sir David King: "Climate change is not the biggest challenge of our time, it's the biggest challenge of all time"
Former chief scientists refuses to sugar-coat climate risk assessment - political and business leaders should listen
How Carbon Tracker learnt to hunt down the Carbon Bubble
BusinessGreen Leaders Award NGO of the year reveals why its carbon bubble warnings are starting to resonate
Doha: Davey demands climate ambition after "modest step forward"
Summit closes with agreements on climate aid, Kyoto Protocol and procedure, but green groups unhappy with "polluter's charter"
India approves $922m for solar plan in bid to boost PV capacity
First phase of ambitious project aims to increase solar production from 6MW to 200MW by 2012
EU and US woo China with prospect of import tax cut on green goods
Talks to phase out tariffs intended to help get Beijing on board for Copenhagen climate treaty