ADVERTISEMENT

Climate Transition Real Assets Fund

Aviva launches Climate Transition Real Assets Fund

Investment

Aviva launches Climate Transition Real Assets Fund

Asset manager aims to open up defined contribution schemes for assets that aid the net zero transition

clock 20 July 2021 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Government targets net zero planes, roads and railways in 'landmark' green transport strategy

14 July 2021 • 8 min read
02

Chairs of 14 major UK pension funds commit to net zero investment portfolios

14 July 2021 • 3 min read
03

Theresa May warns world is 'at a crucial crossroad for our climate', as she takes up new role at Aldersgate Group

19 July 2021 • 4 min read
04

'The European Green Deal is our growth strategy': EU unveils sweeping 'Fit for 55' strategy

14 July 2021 • 7 min read
05

Google Cloud upgrades effort to flag greenest data centres

13 July 2021 • 2 min read