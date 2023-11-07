Climate transition plans

Management

As new climate regulation beckons, new analysis reveals major holes remain in most large firms' net zero transition plans

clock 07 November 2023 • 6 min read
'Ambition, action, and accountability': Transition Plan Taskforce unveils 'gold standard' climate disclosure framework

New Transition Plan Taskforce Disclosure Framework breaks down key components that should feature in 'robust and credible' corporate net zero transition plans

clock 09 October 2023 • 4 min read
NatWest warns UK net zero policy gaps are putting climate targets at risk

Bank becomes one of first in UK to publish Climate Transition Plan setting out its strategy for achieving net zero emissions and tackling climate risks

clock 17 February 2023 • 5 min read
'Promising works-in-progress': Why European firms need to get with the climate transition programme

Assessment of public companies across Europe adds to growing library of reports calling for more robust approach to corporate climate action

clock 16 February 2023 • 5 min read
