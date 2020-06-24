Climate Strike
How Patagonia became the 'grand experiment' of sustainable business
Patagonia's Lisa Pike Sheehy and Mihela Hladin Wolfe talk about how the outdoor wear company aspires to be a sustainability trailblazer - and is well used to 'playing in the arena of hate and love' as a result
'Climate strike' named word of the year
Lexicographers have detected an uptick in words linked to environmental issues
A message to the climate strikers: Don't stop. It's working.
The past week provides an avalanche of evidence that the climate strike movement is working
Amazon commits to net zero by 2040, places 100,000 EV mega-order
Online retail goliath 'done being in the middle of the herd on this issue', chief executive says.
Unions urge action on just transition as climate strikes kick off
TUC backs climate strikes and reiterates calls for business leaders and politicians to deliver national commission for a just transition to a net zero economy
Patagonia and Sodastream join Global Climate Strike
Outdoor clothing brand Patagonia says alongside closing all its stores and offices it is to launch a major advertising campaign promoting the global climate strikes