climate sceptics
Global briefing: George Clooney trolls climate sceptics
From green Cathedrals to A-list climate spoofs, BusinessGreen brings you this week's green business headlines from around the world
How climate contrarianism soared… then shot itself in the foot
Richard Black reflects on Denied - his new book on the rise and decline of UK climate scepticism
Brazil's new foreign minister believes climate change is a Marxist plot
Ernesto Araújo has called climate science 'dogma' and bemoaned the 'criminalisation' of red meat, oil and heterosexual sex
The stakes are too high to treat climate change like a Hollywood disaster movie
We need climate heroes to step forward now, not in the final act, argues WWF UK's Gareth Redmond-King
Trump calls for some 'good old global warming' as US experiences bad weather
US president again conflates weather with climate to pour scepticism on climate change and criticise the Paris agreement
I'm sorry, but we have to talk about Conservative climate sceptics
It has never been more important for Conservative moderates to challenge climate reckless arguments that would undermine the UK's international standing and competitiveness