Climate-KIC
How can we deliver a net zero emissions UK?
The Committee on Climate Change's net zero report was missing a trick on two crucial issues, argues Climate-KIC's Andy Kerr
Urban strongholds: Why cities are emerging as the main battleground for climate action
A new partnership between Climate-KIC and C40 aims to make cities the crucible for low-carbon innovation
Can creating local clean tech 'clusters' help boost the UK's post-Brexit economy?
Climate-KIC UK director Tom Mitchell says Britain has 'raw ingredients' to be a global green business leader