climate justice
Global Briefing: Equinor spends big on floating wind to power oil and gas rig
BusinessGreen brings you all the low carbon business news from around the world this week
Climate justice takes centre stage, as US Presidential election heats up
Senator Kamala Harris teams up with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to table Climate Equity Act, as leading candidate up decarbonisation plans
'Summer Uprising': Extinction Rebellion launches disruption across five cities
Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow, Leeds, and London will be focus of climate protests thids week in latest outbreak of direct action from Extinction Rebellion