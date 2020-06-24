Climate Change Act
Andrea Leadsom overrules Planning Inspectorate to push through Drax coal to gas conversion
Business Secretary grants consent for Drax to convert coal units into gas generators at Yorkshire plant, despite Planning Inspectorate opposing proposals on climate grounds
Scotland passes legislation pulling net zero goal forward to 2045
'No one should be in any doubt of the Scottish Government's commitment to use every policy lever at our disposal to rise to this challenge'
ClientEarth puts councils 'on notice' over climate inaction
Campaigning climate lawyers warn they will bring legal challenges against councils who fail to demonstrate action to tackle the climate emergency
IPPR: Sustainable Economy Act would force government to act on all green issues
Proposed Act would avoid narrow focus on greenhouse gas emissions and promote action to preserve wider natural systems, argues think tank
This is getting embarrassing
It may have been overshadowed by another dramatic day in Westminster, but yesterday the government was effectively accused of a dereliction of duty in the face of the climate crisis
CCC Progress Reports: The Reaction
As had been widely expected, the CCC has provided a damning assessment of the UK's decarbonisation progress - BusinessGreen rounds up the reaction
Net zero law passes Commons without any objections
MPs approve amendment to Climate Change Act with unanimous cheer of 'aye'
To tackle the climate crisis we need more democracy, not less
Rebecca Willis explains why the plans for citizens' assemblies on climate change could prove such an important step forward for the UK's environmental efforts
Net Zero Now: An overnight success, 20 years in the making
The adoption of a net zero target is a genuinely historic breakthrough that promises to define the UK's eventual post-Brexit revival
Reports: Theresa May preps net zero target, despite Treasury cost concerns
FT reports net zero legislation could be tabled next week, as Chancellor privately warns of costs 'well in excess of a trillion pounds'
'Running down the clock on our planet': PMQs row erupts over UK carbon budget shortfall
As Boris Johnson confirms he would deliver a net zero emission target as PM, Labour calls for government to correct the record on its projected failure to meet future carbon goals
Reports: Government considering 'accounting tricks' to relax climate targets
FT reports government is planning to roll over surplus in previous carbon budgets to make it easier to meet future targets, in direct defiance of CCC advice
Faster, deeper, fairer - how the Committee on Climate Change's recommendations could be improved
Total cumulative emissions are what really matter, argues Friends of the Earth's Mike Childs
Reports: UK prepares to fast track new net zero target
Bloomberg reports officials are working on net zero target, but as EU plans for a similar goal face opposition it remains unclear if whole cabinet is ready to back new target
The net zero route map is clear - but are you ready for the journey of a lifetime?
The net zero transition is big, much bigger, than you think
'Projected shortfalls': Government confirms UK on track to miss carbon targets by widening margin
A day after Theresa May defended the government's 'fine record' on climate change, officials confirm emissions projections for the UK's upcoming carbon budgets have worsened
Transitioning, fast and slow
Businesses know they have to transition towards a net zero emission future, the big question is how fast they should make the journey
The climate choice
CCC chief executive Chris Stark's speech to the BusinessGreen Leaders Briefing - in full
Carbon crunch: Slowdown in UK emissions reductions raises fresh questions
UK emissions may be on their longest falling streak in modern history, but signs are growing that a new wave of climate policies and investments are urgently needed
'Policies failed': CCC issues quietly damning assessment of UK climate policy progress
In advising the government not to carry forward surplus carbon emissions into the UK's next budget period, the CCC has warned the government's decarbonisation policies are behind schedule
10 years in, the Climate Change Act is about to face its first real test
As the Climate Change Act turns 10, James Murray offers an end-of-term report
How the Climate Change Act took on NIMTO
Ten years ago today Martyn Williams was celebrating the passage of the Climate Change Act, but what did the historic legislation aim to achieve?
The Climate Change Act at 10: Baroness Bryony Worthington on the best thing she ever did
BusinessGreen catches up with one of the key architects of the Climate Change Act to reflect on a decade of green achievements and frustrations
The Climate Change Act at 10: The infrastructure revolution is just picking up steam
Chair of the National Infrastructure Commission Sir John Armitt reflects on 10 years of the Climate Change Act