climate anxiety

'The future is frightening': New study reveals climate anxiety widespread among young people

Climate change

'The future is frightening': New study reveals climate anxiety widespread among young people

New survey reveals over half of children around the world are extremely worried about climate change

clock • 3 min read
Most read
01

All new homes and offices in England to be fitted with EV charge points

• 3 min read
02

'COP26 must go ahead': Alok Sharma hits back at calls to postpone Glasgow Climate Summit

• 4 min read
03

Five surprise technologies that can turbocharge the net zero transition

• 10 min read
04

Theresa May urges Conservative Party to seize 'golden opportunity' of net zero

• 6 min read
05

Mind the gap: Why ESG reporting at private companies is essential for achieving net zero

• 6 min read