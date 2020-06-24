Clean Power Plan
Global Briefing: A weekend of protests planned as climate talks continue
BusinessGreen brings you this week's green economy headlines from around the world
Regional power: Does the world need national governments to fight climate change?
Cities, states and regions alone could reduce global greenhouse gas emissions by up to 2.2 gigatonnes by 2030 according to new research - but is that enough to avoid dangerous warming?
'Wholly inadequate': White House seeks to boost coal with Clean Power Plan overhaul
EPA proposes 'Affordable Clean Energy Rule', predicting relaxation of emissions rules will cut coal power polluters' compliance costs by up to $400m a year
Global briefing...Australia's Turnbull u-turns on climate policy
Green Apple: Tech giant confirms it is now 100 per cent powered by renewables
Apple announces renewables milestone, as company sets out opposition to EPA attempts to scrap Clean Power Plan
How BlueGreen Alliance uses labor's voice to defend the low-carbon economy
Its case on job creation is growing strong
Legal action looms as EPA launches Clean Power Plan repeal effort
Scott Pruitt signs notice proposing scrapping of Clean Power Plan, as EPA fails to confirm whether it will come forward with a replacement
Trump administration aims axe at Clean Power Plan, but does it matter?
EPA chief Scott Pruitt expected to formally start proceedings to scrap clean power rules, as he signals he wants to kill off renewables tax breaks
Trump's climate executive order: The green economy reacts
All the latest reaction from green business experts to the US government's climate policy U-turn
EPA chief downplays human impact on climate as Energy Star program faces cut
Climate scientists respond angrily to Scott Pruitt's climate denial comments as more EPA green programmes reportedly face budget cuts
Trump poised to scrap US Clean Power Plan and cut green budgets
US President expected to sign executive order to rescind major industrial emissions regulation this week with NOAA budget cuts also in the offing
Reports: Trump to move swiftly to nullify Obama climate policies
New President expected to take action to neuter social cost of carbon rules and fast-track oil pipeline approvals
US headed for unbridled expansion of fossil fuel use under Trump
President-elect Trump promises to 'end the war on coal' and make 'full use' of domestic fossil fuel resources in official energy agenda
Obama's Clean Power Plan faces key court test
Landmark case kicks off today in Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, with opponents and supporters of the pioneering legislation set to make their case
Republican EPA chiefs slam Trump over energy policy that will 'set the world back decades'
Trump has shown a 'profound ignorance' of science and public health issues through his stance on environmental laws, claim former EPA administrators
EPA ruling clears runway for US action on aviation emissions
US Environmental Protection Agency confirms greenhouse gas emissions from aeroplanes pose environmental threat, paving the way for federal limits on pollution
Court ruling on Obama Clean Power Plan delayed until September
Case will now be heard by a full panel of nine judges at the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit
US energy-related emissions sink 12 per cent below 2005 benchmark
Falling coal use and cheap natural gas powering the drop in carbon emissions, US officials say
Top businesses celebrate as record number of countries prepare to sign Paris Agreement
More than 100 leading companies issue statement of support for the treaty, which the UN labels a 'critical next step' towards a sustainable future
Businesses tout market opportunities from Paris Agreement
Leading sustainability executives urge governments to ratify Paris Agreement as soon as possible to stimulate clean growth and unleash low-carbon market opportunity
Do not repeat the same mistakes as last year, Carbon Tracker warns US shale investors
Report find investors are pouring $8.9bn into US shale sector, but warns fragile state of the industry means some of this investment could be at risk
White House insist emission reduction efforts will continue despite Supreme Court halt to Clean Power Plan
Surprise ruling forces EPA to halt work on landmark regulations to curb emissions from US power sector
Democrats block key energy bill package as Flint water crisis intensifies
Senators are scrambling to rescue the wide-ranging energy bill, as President Obama unveils new fuel tax and green transportation plan
US court rules Clean Power Plan can proceed until final review
Efforts to delay enforcement of Obama's flagship emission reduction plan blocked by federal appeals court as legal challenge rumbles on