We need to put local areas at the heart of the clean growth agenda
We can't take a one-size-fits-all approach to local decarbonisation, argues Green Alliance's Caterina Brandmayr
Jeremy Grantham: Investors with climate-friendly strategies will be 'handsomely rewarded'
Veteran investor insists well-designed climate strategy offers investors better returns and lower risks than standard approach
Helsinki Principles: Finance ministers band together to promise climate action boost
Finance ministers from 23 countries pledge to align fiscal policy with Paris Agreement targets
UK unions call for 'just transition' for energy workers
GMB, Unite, Prospect and Unison press for talks with BEIS Secretary Greg Clark to ensure plans for 'clean growth' don't penalise energy sector workers
BEIS Attitudes Tracker: Support for fracking falls to 15 per cent
Official survey confirms fall in public backing for fracking after summer of bitter protests