Clean and Cool 2017
Mining energy: Gravitricity secures £650,000 to develop energy storage system
Energy storage technology is based on idea that 'what goes up must come down'
Wave power: Could manmade coral unlock the 'final frontier' of renewable energy?
Wave energy has endured decades of hype and disappointment, but one start-up thinks it has the answer: transforming wave power into coastal protection
Breathing new life into waste batteries
Clean + Cool 2017 Mission alumni Aceleron is collecting old lithium batteries from cars and laptops and reprocessing them to deliver low cost energy storage capacity
Reflections on a week spent in the Start-up State
At the end of a fascinating, jam-packed week of meetings, presentations and networking, this year's Clean + Cool cohort have a luggage load of learnings to take back to the UK
Innovation on a plate: What the green economy can learn from Silicon Valley's 'future food' fixation
BusinessGreen unpacks some of the ingredients that go into a winning start-up strategy
Clean and Cool 2017: Putting the circular economy on the map
UK start-up and Clean and Cool mission member Topolytics aims to lift the lid on the waste disposal industry with its mapping software
Clean and Cool 2017: How green start-ups can save a CSO's bacon
Clean tech start-ups should focus on finding and helping those chief sustainability officers under pressure to deliver on ambitious green targets, advise Silicon Valley leaders
Are waste-based biofuels ready for take off?
Green Fuels makes biofuels from waste oils - and it's planning to take its invention to the skies