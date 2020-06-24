Citizens Assemblies
Parliament readies 30,000 invites for citizens' Climate Assembly
Invites to be sent out to random addresses across England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland to help secure public input on how to meet the UK's net zero goal
Can Citizen Assemblies really help fight the Climate Emergency?
Following a visit to one of the UK's first Citizens Assemblies on climate change, Trewin Restorick questions whether the approach can deliver the transformative impact campaigners hope for
Everyone's voice should be heard on how we deliver a net zero economy
Deliberative democracy - such as citizens' assemblies - can build political mandate for climate action, argues Green Alliance's Gwen Buck
To tackle the climate crisis we need more democracy, not less
Rebecca Willis explains why the plans for citizens' assemblies on climate change could prove such an important step forward for the UK's environmental efforts