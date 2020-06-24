cities
Cities urged to 'join dots' between transport, energy, and built environment
New report argues that innovative transport decarbonisation plans can deliver wide-ranging benefits for health and quality of life in urban areas
'Joining the dots': Cities have opportunity to lead response to climate crisis
Cities are critical to tackling climate change, argues Dr Clare Linton, but they have to start connecting energy, building, and transport infrastructure to drive decarbonisation
Energy storage: Could skyscrapers house the green batteries of the future?
Scottish start-up has devised a 24MW energy storage system comprising 24 weights of 500 tonnes, which says could be installed in the foundations of new skyscrapers
Global Climathon catalyses innovation from Honduras to Honolulu
Winning ideas at the annual climate hackathon cover everything from up-cycling schemes to climate resilience maps
SDG 11: Why private investment must step up to deliver green, resilient cities
More leadership from the private sector is needed to spur action towards delivering sustainable cities by 2030, argues GlobeScan's Stacy Rowland
How cities are failing to act against mounting climate hazards
CDP report shows 530 cities around the world are already reporting impacts from climate change, yet too few are taking action to address the risks they identify
SDG11: Sustainable cities and communities
All our coverage of SDG11 and the goal to make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable
Do businesses hold the key for sustainable cities? Three top tips for delivering on SDG11
Few of the Sustainable Development Goals are more challenging than SDG11's pursuit of truly sustainable cities, but businesses have a key role to play in driving progress
SDG11: How to green the urban jungle
The goal for safe, resilient and sustainable cities is not a one size fits all recipe
We need to put local areas at the heart of the clean growth agenda
We can't take a one-size-fits-all approach to local decarbonisation, argues Green Alliance's Caterina Brandmayr
City governments worldwide cannot deliver sustainable cities alone
National governments must step in to help towns and cities finance the green infrastructure revolution, argue Sarah Colenbrander and Denise Chan
Powering Progress Together Hub
All the news and analysis from Shell's latest summit on the transition towards a lower carbon future
Government warned net zero will be impossible without more support for local planners
Government must give local planning authorities more power and money to enable carbon neutral buildings and infrastructure systems if UK is to meet net zero target, industry group warns
Report: 'Urban consumption' responsible for one tenth of global emissions
Consumption levels in cities must be cut in half by 2030 to keep 1.5 degree target alive, according to C40 Cities research
CDP: 43 cities receive top score for world-leading climate strategies
Just seven per cent of the almost 600 cities evaluated by the CDP were awarded the top grade for their climate strategies
'Transport revolution': DfT eyes green innovation boost with major regulatory review
Future of Urban Mobility Strategy sets out goal for flexible regulatory framework that can boost innovation in last mile deliveries, e-mobility, and integrated transport
SEAT and IBM develop phone app to encourage greener city travel
VW-owned car brand teams up with IT giant IBM to develop phone app aimed at helping users make greener urban travel choices
Green buildings, no fracking and net zero CO2: Five key takeaways from Manchester's 2040 vision
New draft of Greater Manchester development strategy puts environment and climate front and centre of 2040 vision
Report: City supply chain focus could double decarbonisation impact
Green Alliance report argues that by harnessing collective bargain power and focusing on greener supply chains, cities can ramp up decarbonisation efforts
Bolder climate action in cities could yield $583bn economic boost
Policies pushing for clean transport, buildings, industry and energy in global cities could slash greenhouse gases and air pollution, C40 finds
The BusinessGreen Guide to the SDG: SDG11 - Sustainable Cities and Communities
BusinessGreen explores how businesses can help deliver on the pledge to 'make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable'
Sinking feeling: London among cities at major risk from climate-induced flooding
Christian Aid report reveals eight major cities facing a flood-hit future
Five ways city living will have to adapt to climate change
Climate science suggests we will suffer more extreme heatwaves in future, so how will our daily lives need to change to cope, asks Hubbub's Trewin Restorick
'The future nobody wants': Billions face devastating climate impacts in cities, research warns
Flooding, heat waves, and droughts threaten billions of people in cities around the world by 2050 unless bold action is taken, research led by C40 cities estimates