Chrysler
Reports: Maserati becomes latest car brand to join all-electric race
Every new Maserati produced from 2019 will be a hybrid or pure electric car, parent company Fiat Chrysler Automobiles reveals
A123 fails to electrify market with first public results
Battery firm posts quarterly losses as it continues to expand capacity
As GM powers on, Chrysler pulls out of EV race
As GM announces plans for a second plug-in hybrid, Chrysler controversially reneges on commitment to launch electric vehicles
Chrysler moves electric car plans up a gear
Car giant inks battery supply deal with lithium-ion specialist A123Systems
BMW turns to green diesel in attempt to drive sales
An advertising campaign in the US and a launch in the UK to promote fuel-efficient diesel cars
US auto giants go green for bailout cash
Chief executives sacrifice private jets to travel to committee on hybrid cars
Chrysler halts hybrid production
Falling fuel prices and fierce competition lead to factory closure
Electric car firm hits hard times
Financial crisis and lack of loans puts the brakes on Tesla
Fuel price crisis forces car giant electric
Chrysler has been scaling down manufacture of its gas guzzling vehicles