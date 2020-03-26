Christian Aid
Climate injustice: Study shows countries facing climate-induced hunger emit fewest emissions
Burundi is both the world's most food insecure nation and the smallest emitter of greenhouse gases per capita
Make all UK aid 'nature positive' urges cross-party MP group
Almost 30 MPs and leading green groups launch People and Nature campaign arguing climate and environmental action is crucial to sustainable development
Sinking feeling: London among cities at major risk from climate-induced flooding
Christian Aid report reveals eight major cities facing a flood-hit future
As leader of the Commonwealth, is the UK pulling its weight in the climate fight?
May under pressure from campaigners to do more on climate ahead of high level Commonwealth Summit this week