Chris Huhne
Chris Huhne biomass firm licences out wood pellet tech
Thermogen Industries to make at least 300,000 tons of water-resistant pellets per year using Zilkha Biomass technology
Chris Huhne gets job with US energy firm
Disgraced former cabinet minister lands job with Texas-based Zilkha Biomass Energy three months after his release from prison
Report: Huhne and Hendry lining up behind decarbonisation target
Financial Times reports former energy secretary and energy minister are likely to vote in favour of controversial energy bill amendment
Polling day shambles for coalition over climate change policy
Tensions grow as George Osborne's father-in-law claims chancellor is behind campaign to dilute environment pledges
Chris Huhne hits out at anti-green 'posturing' by senior Tory ministers
Former energy secretary condemns argument that rising cost of living and recession are grounds to reconsider green deal
Davey promises steady hand and aggressive growth for green sector
The prospect of green jobs and contracts for businesses is welcomed across the government
10 green business questions Ed Davey needs to answer
The Energy and Climate Change Secretary has a full in-tray that needs tackling immediately
So long Chris Huhne, and thanks for all the fights
Why green businesses will miss the controversial former energy and climate change secretary
Davey urged to 'draw a line' under solar feed-in tariff legal battle
Solar industry calls on new energy and climate change secretary to cancel request to appeal to Supreme Court
Five green things we've learned this week
From a new energy secretary to keeping the news coming when the lights go out, we run down the key lessons of the week
Updated: Business minister Ed Davey replaces Huhne as energy secretary
Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg says Davey is 'the right man for the job'
Huhne quits as energy secretary to fight criminal charges
Employment minister Ed Davey widely tipped to take over from Huhne, whose resignation is an 'unwelcome distraction for green business'
Breaking: Chris Huhne likely to step down after speeding charges confirmed
Energy secretary charged with perverting the course of justice after allegedly covering up a speeding offence
Exclusive: Huhne declares support for green school building rules
Education Secretary faces Cabinet opposition over plans to scrap BREEAM requirement for new schools
Updated: Government to take solar fight to Supreme Court
Huhne confirms government will appeal against solar ruling for a second time
Tougher 30 per cent emissions cut would be cheaper than expected: report
Chris Huhne's support for higher 30 per cent emissions cut target gets boost as European Commission analysis concludes it would actually save money over a smaller cut
UK wind power reaches record 6GW milestone
Landmark achieved as Huhne blasts “silly thinktanks” over “nonsense” warnings that green policies are driving up costs
Huhne: Government "will try harder" to provide stable solar subdies
Energy secretary admits feed-in tariffs need to be "more predictable" after giving companies just six weeks notice of cuts to incentives
Huhne defends "substantial step forward" at Durban
Energy and Climate Change Secretary tells MPs agreement is an important "stepping stone" to a global legally binding deal
Durban deal hangs in balance as EU roadmap secures fresh support
EU claims "high ambition coalition" is forming, but further movement needed from large polluters before deal can be done
Durban blog: EU gunning for Kyoto extension
Jane Burston hears Chris Huhne reiterate there will second Kyoto period without a roadmap to a legally-binding deal in 2015
Updated: MPs demand clarity on carbon capture funding
Energy and climate change committee chair Tim Yeo tells of shock at decision to shift £1bn CCS funding to infrastructure budget
UK allocates over £1bn of climate aid
Chris Huhne announces UK is on schedule to deliver £1.5bn funding by end of 2012 to help poor countries deal with climate change