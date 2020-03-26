CHP
Geothemal energy market heats up with Climeon and Geo40 partnership
Swedish geothermal energy specialist Climeon and New Zealand minerals firm Geo40 hope to deliver first minerals-and-energy plant in 2020
New £120m low carbon greenhouse project set to deliver one in 10 UK tomatoes
Pension funds back world-leading green greenhouse project that will use waste heat to slash emissions by 75 per cent
Green energy measures could save public sector £375m a year, Centrica estimates
Study by energy giant suggests cost and energy savings across public sector that would result from installing solar panels, LED lighting, and low carbon heating measures would run to £5.6bn over 15 years
Making sense of generating your own electricity
Paul Sheffield of Haven Power offers an invaluable guide to how businesses can maximise the savings and revenues that come from generating their own green power
Report: Clean energy technologies could save UK industry £540m on bills
Analysis by Centrica argues energy intensive industry and manufacturing could secure major cost and carbon savings through wider use of solar and battery technologies
Survey: Businesses have 'false sense of security' on low carbon transition
Many companies are taking action to improve energy efficiency, but far fewer are responding to new technologies such as battery storage, microgrids or CHP, new poll finds
Hydrogen Road Trip Part Two: Supply and demand
As well as transport and heating, hydrogen is being used for energy storage, grid balancing and to power factories in Germany
Iona Capital reveals jobs boost from £130m North West bioenergy funding
Infrastructure projects in region expected create 300 jobs by June this year and a further 600 over the next two years
Government awards £24m to fire up district heating market
Local authorities across England to share funding for new wave of district heating projects
BEIS confirms details for £290m clean power project auction
Renewables subsidy auction opens for applications from offshore wind, biomass, wave, tidal stream, AD and geothermal projects on April 2
Gateshead fires up low-carbon district heating plant
New district energy centre will generate and supply low-carbon energy to homes and businesses in the UK's North East
Natural History Museum exhibits £11m energy savings over past decade
Partnership with sustainable energy management firm Vital Energi sees museum cut carbon emissions by 15,000 tonnes
Electrolux sets 50 per cent renewable energy target for 2020
Home appliance firm says it will employ more heat pumps, combined heat and power plants and renewable power technologies to deliver ambitious green energy target by end of the decade
Biomass industry welcomes government re-think on CHP support
Government admits transitional period is needed to move sector towards lower tariff levels
Why Demand Turn-Up could prove crucial to delivering a cleaner grid
Growing wind and solar capacity means encouraging businesses to use energy more flexibly will become a vital tool for managing grid supply
Nottinghamshire farm AD plant secures £13m with help from Green Investment Bank
Future Biogas Ltd gains funding towards 2.2MW Stud Farm AD plant, which is set to open towards end of 2017
Chicken manure set to power Colombian egg farm
Egg producer has commissioned German firm Weltec Biopower to build a pioneering 800kW biogas plant
Newcastle United FC combines both heat and power with latest signing
Natural gas CHP unit installed inside the 'carbon positive' club's St James' Park stadium
University of the West of England plans giant solar rooftop array
UWE Bristol to quadruple solar capacity and construct on-campus CHP system for student accommodation
Ofgem seeks to address 'unfair advantage' for local power generators
Association for Decentralised Energy fears proposed changes to embedded benefit payments could hit smaller low carbon electricity generators
REA slams 'surprise' cut in RHI support for new biomass CHP plants
Renewable Energy Association claims changes could damage investor confidence and put new CHP biomass projects at risk
Low Carbon invests in Energy Networks Europe CHP expansion drive
Renewable energy investment company acquires majority stake in combined heat and power specialist, Energy Networks Europe
Green heat on the whisky trail
Green Investment Bank's Graham Meeks uncovers a potential way forward for renewable heat hidden in the forests of the northern Scotland
Veolia CHP unit to power London Royal Wharf homes and businesses
Major new development to slash emissions thanks to pioneering CHP unit