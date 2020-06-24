CFC
Nations move to crack down on illicit CFC use
Governments promise to join forces to stamp out use of banned pollutant following discovery of underground use in China
Mysterious source of illegal ozone-killing emissions revealed, say investigators
On-the-ground investigation finds use of banned CFC-11 is rife in China's plastic foam industry
Mysterious emissions of banned greenhouse gas traced to Chinese factories
Illegal production of CFC-11 in China has a climate impact equivalent to 16-20 coal power plants, the Environmental Investigation Agency estimates
Kigali Amendment: UK promises to lead global HFC crackdown
UK becomes one of the first countries in the world to fully ratify amendment to Montreal Protocol extending crackdown on HFCs to cooling technologies