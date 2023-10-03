CEN

Targeted tax cuts can keep us warmer every winter

Efficiency

Incentives that drive household energy efficiency improvements can cut carbon and bolster the nation's energy security, writes CEN's Sam Payne

clock 03 October 2023 • 4 min read
Leading Conservative MPs launch pre-election push for bolder green agenda

Politics

Former Ministers Alok Sharma, Simon Clarke, and Chris Grayling among 23 leading Tory figures to join new Conservative Environment Network advisory council

clock 21 June 2023 • 4 min read
A SAF bet? Conservative MPs urge government to strengthen 'Jet Zero' plans

Aviation

New aviation manifesto from Conservative Environment Network urges government to help accelerate development of UK sustainable aviation fuel industry

clock 25 January 2023 • 4 min read
Tory leadership race: Truss and Sunak step up their net zero and nature rhetoric - but will the next PM deliver?

Politics

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss seek to burnish green policy credentials as Tory leadership contest edges towards final fortnight – but beyond the rhetoric, how much more have we learned?

clock 17 August 2022 • 14 min read
Conservative MPs urge Treasury to stump up to cover green energy levies in response to soaring bills

Energy

Conservative Environment Network calls for HMT to fund environmental and social levies on energy bills to help ease burden of soaring costs for home and businesses

clock 10 January 2022 • 5 min read
