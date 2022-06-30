Catherine Higham

'Not just fossil fuels': Nearly 500 climate litigation cases filed in 2021

Climate change

'Not just fossil fuels': Nearly 500 climate litigation cases filed in 2021

Researchers from the London School of Economics highlights the growing risk of environmental legal action faced by food and agriculture, transport, plastics, and finance firms

clock 30 June 2022 • 2 min read
