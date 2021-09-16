Carbon Transition

Green unicorn: Gigafactory developer Britishvolt valued at $1bn

Transport

Green unicorn: Gigafactory developer Britishvolt valued at $1bn

Latest investment round reportedly secures unicorn status for pioneering battery developer

clock • 2 min read
Most read
01

All new homes and offices in England to be fitted with EV charge points

• 3 min read
02

Chain reaction: How business can drive positive climate impact at little to no extra cost

• 4 min read
03

End of new coal power 'within sight' worldwide, report claims

• 4 min read
04

'Biggest ever': Ministers earmark £265m for next round of clean power auctions

• 5 min read
05

Cabinet reshuffle: Michael Gove replaces Robert Jenrick as Housing Secretary

• 4 min read