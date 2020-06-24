carbon software
ETF Partners: Why companies can be greener than they first appear
Founder and partner of UK investment fund, Patrick Sheehan, explains his unique approach to funding innovation
Renewables software firm QOS Energy secures €3m in fresh funding round
ETF Partners leads financing round aimed at developing QOS Energy's grid balancing and energy storage services
Avoiding carbon risk already better for the pocket, ranking reveals
ET Index 2016 ranking shows the least carbon intensive firms are already outperforming those with the highest carbon intensity
New online tool to aid green data centre planning
Free online RenewIT tool enables data centre operators to compare over 60 locations in Europe based on their renewable energy costs
Monsanto's Climate Corporation to expand smart farming platform
Agriculture giant's high-tech farming subsidiary touts digital data tool as the 'Amazon.com of agriculture'
ET Index raises £1.13m for climate risk investor tools
Funding will be used to rollout new tools to help investors manage their exposure to climate and carbon risk
Eco software specialist Enablon in €250m Dutch buyout
Sale follows significant growth in Enablon since a €10m injection from ETF Partners in 2011
UtilityWise snaps up t-mac Technologies in energy management software push
Energy management consultancy to broaden offering following acquisition of energy management software provider
How putting a price on carbon saved Microsoft $10m a year
Since 2012 the tech giant has put an internal fee on carbon, which feeds into a multimillion-dollar fund to reduce the company's footprint, buy green energy and develop new clean technologies
InterContinental Hotels bed in new environmental programme
IHG to roll out Green Engage scheme across all 4,700 hotels
Strada and Cafe Rouge owner embraces energy use slashing software
Tragus deploys iSee platform to curb energy demand across restaurant estate
Tesco software rollout aims to ensure every little energy-saving helps
Retail giant confirms it has inked a three year deal to deploy Elster EnergyICT management software across its estate
Why your carbon score will one day be as important as your credit score
Environmental information platform amee outlines plans to build global data based on companies' carbon performance
Compass Group adds sustainability software to the menu
Food services giant pioneers new technology designed to help chefs cut the environmental impact of their food
Case study: Lend Lease shops for bargain on Bluewater energy bills
Pascal Mittermaier, head of sustainability for Lend Lease, reveals how he hopes to cut the shopping centre's energy bills by 50 per cent by next year
New tool tells if you are eating too much water
Sustain unveils calculator that aims to help cooks reduce the virtual water footprint of their meals
Sustainability goes app crazy
Joel Makower explores how a new wave of green software applications could help push sustainability into the mainstream
Policy Briefing: Are you ready for the green corporate reporting revolution?
Mandatory carbon reporting rules and new environmental disclosure requirements are on the way - BusinessGreen Plus asks if your business is prepared?
Microsoft leads the way with innovative carbon fee model
Microsoft's TJ DiCaprio reveals how the company is imposing an internal carbon fee on department's energy use and travel
Big Four dominate list of preferred sustainability consultants
Verdantix survey sees Ernst & Young, KPMG, and Microsoft crowned top green services outfits
CloudApps' new mobile tool keeps users moving in a sustainable direction
New version of sustainability app for smartphones and tablets helps firms cut energy costs 10 per cent and travel spend nine per cent
Exclusive: Planon ploughs into sustainability software space
Global real estate software specialist to launch new sustainability application this November
Researchers unveil Facebook-inspired CO2 calculator
Columbia University's Earth Institute unveils tool that calculates thousands of footprints within minutes
Carbon Trust boosts eco-software offering ahead of mandatory reporting rules
CRedit360 and Carbon Trust partner to launch full Value Chain Reporting software platform this autumn