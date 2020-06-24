carbon price
'Prolonged uncertainty': Drax, Orsted and SSE call for post-Brexit carbon price clarity
Move echoes calls from green groups for 'robust carbon pricing' measures, as pressure grows for next government to bring forward UK coal power phase out date to 2022
Ovo boss commits £1m to carbon price campaign
ZeroC campaign calls on Prime Minister to introduce a 'carbon charge' to help UK achieve net zero emissions
A strong carbon price to help the UK get to net-zero
Carbon pricing could form the policy bedrock for a net zero target, argues Josh Burke
Global briefing: Bolsonaro reverses on Paris exit threat as final vote draws near
Are UK coal emissions on the rise? Experts lament 'unacceptable' carbon price gap
New analysis from Drax suggests rally in UK coal is underway, as OECD report warns global carbon prices remain far too low for combating climate change
EU carbon price clears €20 for first time since 2008
EU ETS carbon price breaks €20 per tonne mark, as demand increases ahead of looming market reforms
Rising carbon price set to push more coal off the grid
EU ETS price on course to hit €40 per tonne by 2023 says Carbon Tracker, but how high is too high?
Polluter pays: How can governments build public support for carbon taxes?
Study co-authored by Lord Stern argues governments should focus on building public support for strong carbon pricing, rather than limiting themselves to economic arguments
Reports: Senior former politicians launch fresh push for US carbon tax
Bi-partisan group of former lawmakers hatch plan for carbon tax policy to enter force after 2020 Presidential race
Carbon Tracker: Businesses could face continued EU carbon price surge
Major new study details how carbon prices across the bloc could double by 2021 if the EU moves to make emissions trading scheme compatible with the Paris Agreement
Merchants eaten by cannibals: Why a hike in the carbon price is the best way to drive green power
Neil Cornelius of Berkeley Research Group explains why pure merchant investment in low carbon power will not deliver UK decarbonisation
Report: Why the auto, chemical and electricity sectors are in line for a carbon pricing shock
Trucost research suggests up to 150 per cent of profits in the electric utilities sector could be at risk from carbon pricing rollout
How carbon pricing is becoming 'the norm' for large corporates
Disclosure experts CDP reports that growing numbers of big firms are now using internal carbon pricing to help prepare for low-carbon transition - but some are taking it more seriously than others
New blockchain-based 'carbon currency' aims to make carbon pricing mainstream
EXCLUSIVE: Its creators say use of crypto-ledger technology will provide trusted way for businesses and consumers to cut their carbon footprint
Trucost launches corporate carbon pricing risk assessment tool
Green data specialist launches new tool aimed at helping firms assess risk to their businesses from evolving carbon pricing landscape
$100 carbon tax needed to dodge dangerous warming, say experts
Leading economists including Joseph Stiglitz and Nicholas Stern suggest carbon prices will need to rise dramatically to hit global climate goals
Businesses and governments call for global carbon price in bid 'to prevent dangerous warming'
Carbon Pricing Leadership Coalition of more than 200 organisations calls for expansion of carbon pricing to cover 25 per cent of total emissions by 2020
SSE calls on next government to back onshore wind, EV charging and carbon price floor
Major utility says next government must continue to back low-carbon transition and urges action to allow onshore wind to play a "major role" in UK energy
Singapore to introduce carbon tax to curb emissions
Finance minister reveals plans to impose emissions tax by 2019, with initial price set between S$10 and S$20 per tonne
Is the European cement industry being a stick-in-the-mud on climate action?
InfluenceMap claims cement companies are continuing to undermine ETS regulations that would enable a meaningful price on carbon - claims fiercely contested by the industry