carbon market
COP25: Why businesses should care about Article 6 of the Paris Agreement
It is arguably the final big piece of the Paris Agreement puzzle, but Article 6 remains hugely contentious and could have a huge impact on both businesses and climate action
'Charismatic carbon'? Navigating the 'net' in net zero
Offsetting emissions, at least in the short term, is crucial for many hard to decarbonise industries to reach net zero - but the market for woodland and peatland projects remains a nascent one
CCC: 'Carbon pricing alone will not provide sufficient decarbonisation'
Climate change advisors tell government that a suite of net zero policies is needed after UK exits the EU's emissions trading system
Carbon markets back from the brink of collapse, says World Bank
Development of major new markets in China and reforms in Europe have provided a crucial boost as countries look at tools to cut carbon and meet their Paris climate targets
EU carbon market reforms for 2020 onwards formally approved
EU carbon market reforms clear final hurdle after European Council gives is backing to post-2020 emissions trading system
Over 25 governments promise bolder action on carbon markets
EU states, Mexico and South Korea among nations to sign joint statement endorsing "renewed co-operation" on carbon markets
Brexit and the EU ETS: Carving up the emissions market
Whether the UK stays in the ETS or exits after Brexit could have major implications for carbon intensive businesses on both sides of the Channel