Carbon Disclosure Project
CDP creates new investment indices spotlighting corporate climate leaders
Non-profit analyst teams up with Euronext to launch 'world's first' global index selecting stocks based on their performance against key environmental challenges
Investors launch co-ordinated effort to force corporate climate disclosure
Group of 88 investors reveal plan to engage major companies they think are not coming clean on climate risk
'The goalposts are clear': World's biggest 200 firms face $1tr in climate change risks
Top companies believe many of the physical, transitional, and reputational risks presented by climate change are likely to hit within the next five years, CDP report reveals
CDP: Global firms saved $19bn from cutting supply chain CO2 in 2018
Environmental disclosure NGO finds 115 companies together achieved CO2 cuts greater than the emissions of South Korea last year
Are oil and gas majors slowly waking up to carbon bubble risks?
Big businesses call for greater climate risk disclosure, as CDP report reveals attitudes at oil and gas majors are starting to change
From Indonesia to Brazil forest protection is being beefed up, but are businesses doing enough?
Major deforestation commitments from Indonesia and Brazil are encouraging, but two reports this week show how far many companies have to go to break ties with deforested land
ClientEarth takes oil explorers to task over climate risk
Environmental lawyers claim Soco and Cairn are failing to meet basic regulatory standards for disclosing company risk by skirting issue of climate change in annual reports
Number of cities disclosing climate action passes 500 globally
Carbon Disclosure Project reveals 70 per cent increase in number of cities around the world reporting climate actions since 2015
How to drive green supply chain transformation
Experts gathered this week at BusinessGreen's Leaders Forum event in London to discuss key strategies for unearthing and addressing environmental issues buried deep in supply chains
CDP announces new green supply chain financing programme
New initiative will see CDP work with development banks to help suppliers access financing for low-carbon projects at 'preferential rates'
Why transparency should be at the heart of fashion's sustainability strategy
Made-By's new sustainability tool, MODE-tracker, requires major brands to publish their performance every year to shed light on fashion's toughest green challenges
BusinessGreen launches supply chain and resource risk Leaders' Forum
Half day conference on April 26 to offer unique insight into how to tackle escalating supply chain sustainability challenges
What's changed since the Paris climate summit?
100 days on from COP21, PwC's Jonathan Grant looks at what's changed for business
Mining giants Anglo American and Glencore urged to disclose climate risks
Coalition of shareholders to file resolution demanding mining giants better explain how they would be hit by a carbon-constrained world
Report: Mining giants 'unprepared' for transition to low carbon economy
World's largest mining firms are not properly managing carbon and water risks, warns CDP
Apple, Sainsbury's and Google hit the climate action 'A List'
Household names are among more than 100 companies recognised as global leaders in climate action by the investor-backed CDP
Mark Carney needs to catch up on climate reporting - hundreds of businesses are already doing it
The Bank of England Governor called for a task force to address lack of reliable climate change information in markets - should we care?
Blue chips see climate risks, but are they ready for them?
C2ES report shows growing number of America's biggest companies understand climate change risks, but many are failing to make connection with how they could impact their operations
Carbon pricing becoming mainstream, studies show
World Bank and CDP reports highlight the growing number of countries and companies costing emissions
How can London and other cities quit their fossil-fuel addiction?
New data reveals how the world's biggest metropolises are driving the world's coal demand
Fossil fuel majors say they back global climate deal
Many of the world's largest energy firms support a global deal to limit warming to 2C, says CDP
CDP's Paul Dickinson: What does Paris mean to me...
Countries must agree to wean themselves off their fossil fuel addiction, Dickinson tells BusinessGreen
How carbon reporting can unlock multi-million dollar benefits
EXCLUSIVE: Report details how businesses could save huge sums of money by voluntarily reporting their carbon emissions
Which car makers are best prepared for stricter emissions rules?
CDP report aims to show investors which companies are least likely to avoid hefty government fines