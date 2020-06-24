Carbon Brief
Challenging decade ahead as low carbon energy progress stalled in 2019, new analysis shows
2019 set another record high for green energy generation in the UK but according to a new Carbon Brief analysis low-carbon electricity output rose by just 1 per cent
Decline and fall: Record reduction in coal power expected in 2019
Analysis signals coal power plant generation on the slide right across the globe
Green grid: UK renewables outstrip fossil fuels for electricity production for first time
New Carbon Brief analysis reveals in third quarter of 2019 renewables generate more electricity than oil, gas and coal
Carbon crunch: Slowdown in UK emissions reductions raises fresh questions
UK emissions may be on their longest falling streak in modern history, but signs are growing that a new wave of climate policies and investments are urgently needed
UK power generation hits record low, renewables at record high
Annual Carbon Brief analysis confirms renewables provided a third of UK power last year, as energy efficiency gains continued
UK downgrades forecasts for new gas power capacity amid renewables surge
BEIS has halved its projections for new gas power capacity by 2035 compared to its forecasts last year, according to analysis by Carbon Brief
Low-carbon electricity outstrips fossil fuel electricity in 2017
New analysis by Carbon Brief suggests 2017 was the first year on record that renewables and nuclear generated more power for the UK than all fossil fuels combined