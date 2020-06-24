building management
BP Ventures sets sights on Chinese energy management AI market with $3.6m investment
BP inks deal with R&B as oil giant continues to beef up its presence in the fast expanding energy management market
Power walking: SportsArt brings 'world first' energy generating treadmill to the UK
New ECO-POWR range includes Verde, a treadmill which generates electricity that can be fed into the grid to cut down on gyms' energy costs
Swedish energy firms launch Power2U green buildings technology service
Backed by InnoEnergy and SEK60m ($6.65m) investment, the venture is aimed at boosting use of battery storage, solar PV, and EV charging across the building sector
Thousands of UK commercial landlords could be at risk from MEES energy efficiency rules - and they don't even know it
New data suggests even those buildings with a compliant 'E' rating may actually be in breach of new legislation entering into force in April
Auto giant launches Nissan Energy Solar solution
Company debuts 'all-in-one' offer for UK customers, promising to integrate domestic solar and storage systems, and cut energy bills by up to 66 per cent