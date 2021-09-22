Budweiser Brewing Group

Budweiser to trial 'ultra low carbon' beer cans across UK

Technology

Partnership between Budweiser and aluminium and packaging specialists EN+, Elval and Canpack will see five million 440ml low carbon beer cans available cross UK this autumn

2 min read
