Budweiser
Green Bud: AB InBev inks major renewable energy deal
Brewing giant claims it has inked the largest pan-European corporate solar power deal in history
Budweiser brews up green tariff for pubs and bars
Beer giant teams up with Opus Energy to launch a renewable energy tariff for pubs and bars
Plastic pitch: Budweiser turns waste cups into playing field in Russia
Beer brand reveals new sports arena in Sochi where the playing field is made from 50,000 plastic red cups collected during the FIFA World Cup last year
Subsidy free solar: Lightsource BP strikes major green power deal with Budweiser brewer
Lightsource BP will build out the UK's largest unsubsidised solar installation to provide green power to make Budweiser beer
Budweiser now brews US beer with 100 per cent renewable electricity
Beer giant unveils a new green power label for beers made with renewable electricity