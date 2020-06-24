budget 2017
Claire Perry confirms government working on lifeline for onshore wind
Climate Change Minister tells Commons select committee her team is 'actively working' on a strategy to bring onshore wind in from the cold
Labour warns Budget aims 'mighty axe blow' at renewables development
Shadow Climate Change Minister slams government's decision to freeze future clean power funding
Industrial Strategy: 'Clean growth' promises right royal opportunity for UK economy
New strategy underscores importance of low-carbon innovation to future growth, but struggles to address flaws in the government's decarbonisation plans
On writing notes during Budget speeches
Labour's Alan Whitehead warns the government's latest Budget could force large parts of the UK renewables industry to shut down
Council leaders call on government to strengthen air quality plan after budget disappointment
UK100 group of cities urge Environment Secretary to deliver national framework to drive air quality improvements
Has the renewables sector been dealt a body blow by the Budget?
Philip Hammond yesterday announced no there would be no new support for renewables until 2025 - is this a sign of confidence in clean energy or the government turning its back on clean growth?
Where's a Green Investment Bank when you need one?
The Budget was the first real test of the government's decision to privatise the Green Investment Bank - it only served to highlight the short-sightedness of the decision
Budget 2017: Green announcements at a glance
BusinessGreen brings you the definitive green economy guide to the Autumn Budget
Is this simultaneously the greenest and dirtiest budget in recent history?
Pledges on EVs and plastic pollution are welcome, but Hammond has failed to accelerate a coal phase-out while gambling on further renewables' cost-reductions
Budget 2017: Clean energy boost or opportunity missed?
The government has gambled on the clean energy industry's ability to deliver deep emissions reductions with no extra support - it remains to be seen if the bet pays off
Budget: Hammond puts electric vehicles at heart of tech-powered economic vision
Chancellor declares there is no point building an 'economy fit for the future, unless we ensure our planet has a future', but experts fear Budget could lead to renewables investment hiatus
Budget 2017: The green economy reacts
BusinessGreen rounds up reaction from green businesses, NGOs and politicians following the Budget announcement today
Autumn Budget: The green progress checklist
It is shaping up to be a pretty green budget, but will Philip Hammond deliver on its promise?
Is the tide turning for ocean plastics?
The new call for evidence on tackling plastic packaging is both welcome and a stark warning for businesses about the pace at which green issues can climb the political agenda
Budget: Chancellor preps flurry of green announcements
New measures to tackle ocean plastics, roll out autonomous and electric vehicles, and boost R&D all expected in Wednesday's budget
Ahead of the Budget, here's Philip Hammond's low carbon to-do list
Policy Exchange's Josh Burke sets out some green key asks for 'Spreadsheet Phil'
And another thing that's not in the Budget...
Labour's Alan Whitehead argues the failure to provide clarity on the future of the Levy Control Framework remains one of the biggest oversights in last week's budget
To sell or not to sell? Solar tax hike leaves businesses facing tough choices
Solar trade bodies vow to fight on to achieve relief from rise in business rates, as financiers predict more firms will sell solar assets to third-party owners
Disappointed by the budget's green void? Blame Brexit, the Tory Right, and Jeremy Corbyn
No one was expecting a green economy bonanza, but Philip Hammond failed to meet even modest environmental expectations
Budget 2017: Green developments at a glance
BusinessGreen brings you the definitive green economy guide to the final Spring Budget
Budget 2017: Climate change overlooked as Hammond promises green skills and transport boost
Green groups criticise Chancellor's failure to mention climate change and low carbon industry in Budget speech
Budget 2017: The green economy reacts
BusinessGreen rounds up all the reaction from business leaders, policy-makers, and campaigners
Budget 2017: BusinessGreen live blog
BusinessGreen keeps you up-to-date with all the latest budget announcements and reaction as it happens
The Greenest Budget ever? Five crucial environmental policy moves to look out for in Spring Budget 2017
From solar tax hikes to emissions reduction plans, BusinessGreen takes look at the key environmental decisions for the Treasury ahead of this week's budget