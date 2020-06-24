Budget 2016
Autumn Statement 2016: Green measures at a glance
A few green surprises were hidden in the Chancellor's Autumn Statement this afternoon - BusinessGreen rounds up everything you need to know
Environment Agency shelves waste reuse advisory service
Definition of Waste Panel suspended for three months following budget cuts
Speculation mounts that solar VAT rise could be scrapped
Treasury reportedly hinting planned solar panel tax rise will be ditched ahead of key Budget debate
Budget 2016: Government launches small modular reactor nuclear competition
DECC officially starts phase one of £250m competition, urging prospective developers to get in touch
Budget 2016: Government accused of quietly cutting recycling goals and leaving circular economy sector 'empty-handed'
Budget documents confirm government plans to dilute recycling targets for the rest of the decade
Budget 2016: A missed opportunity for the environment and economy
WWF's Toby Roxburgh argues Osborne's budget missed a massive opportunity for addressing long-term climate risks
Budget 2016: Osborne accused of ignoring Paris Agreement with fossil fuel tax breaks and clean energy tax hike
Green business groups welcome retention of mandatory carbon reporting rules and increased flood protection funding, but fears remain over support for low-carbon transition
Budget 2016: Green Economy Reaction
BusinessGreen rounds up all the reaction from business leaders, policy-makers and campaigners
Budget 2016: Green Economy Live Blog
BusinessGreen keeps track of all the green business reaction to today's budget
Budget 2016: Tory MPs call on Chancellor to build on renewables' 'proven delivery record'
Group of backbench MPs write to George Osborne urging him to extend Levy Control Framework and provide a route for renewables to deliver subsidy-free power from 2025
Business giants call on Chancellor to deliver a budget that builds on Paris Agreement
Corporate Leaders Group on Climate Change urges George Osborne to "be explicit in your budget speech about the UK's ambition to implement the Paris Agreement"
Why is the government jeopardising the UK's reputation as a green policy pioneer?
Matthew Farrow returns from a trip to Moscow to find far from building on its leadership position the government is considering scrapping policies other nations are now emulating
Budget 2016: Driverless cars to the fore as chancellor urged to tackle clean energy gap
Green Alliance analysis warns that without urgent action UK risks higher bills and a mid-2020 clean energy shortfall
Green Budget prospects - What might the Treasury say?
RenewableUK's Dr Gordon Edge considers how this week's Budget announcement could affect clean energy funding
Osborne urged to deliver clean power for the 'Northern Powerhouse'
Businesses, campaigners, co-operatives, local government, and schools across the north of England call on Chancellor to make ‘Northern Powerhouse' a clean energy hub