Budget 2011
DECC defends £400m budget underspend
Department said largest proportional budget underspend can be attributed to unexpectedly large earnings from Nuclear Decommissioning Authority
Green Budget 2012: CHP firms predict sector cool down after Osborne ends tax break
Climate Minister reveals government continuing to investigate how to improve support for energy efficient technology
Lord Stern: Government must reassure business it is "not going flaky" on climate change
Economist urges policy makers to ignore Heartland Institute distractions and deliver investor certainty
Exclusive: Green Investment Bank should borrow from the start, says Lord Stern
Nicholas Stern insists GIB board is yet to finalise the remit for new institution, warning "delay is dangerous"
MPs slam Treasury's defence of its green taxes
Environmental Audit Committee criticises Treasury's slow and incomplete response to Budget 2011 and environmental taxes report
Mayor Boris urged to stop Treasury from 'pouring used cooking oil down the drain'
Mayor of London urged to intervene in Treasury plans to remove a 20p duty differential on sustainable biodiesel from used cooking oil
Autumn Statement - BusinessGreen Live Blog
We cover the main green announcements from Osborne's autumn statement as it happens
Scots invest £750m in renewables in last 12 months
Scottish renewables hails success of sector, but RSPB objects to plans for Aberdeen offshore wind farm
Updated: WWF in shock resignation from zero carbon home taskforce
Weakening of standards for new homes in Budget meant policy was "no longer zero carbon", campaign group says
CBI - "A really good Budget" for the low carbon economy
CBI director for business environment, Rhian Kelly, gives her reaction to the Budget
Budget 2011: Axing of CCS levy stokes fears of funding gap
Industry insiders warn that duration and availability of government funding will delay carbon capture deployment
Budget 2011: Loss of investment tax relief "another kick in the nuts" for solar
Excluding renewable energy projects from government investment schemes is disastrous for community scale solar, warns industry
Budget 2011: Green measures at a glance
A rundown of the key announcements affecting green businesses
Budget 2011: Increased Climate Change Levy discount to benefit greener firms
Treasury to increase tax discount for firms that sign up to Climate Change Agreements
Budget 2011: Osborne's green bank attacked from all sides
Business leaders, campaigners and investors slam chancellor's flagship green policy due to its limited borrowing powers
Budget 2011: Streamlined planning offers hope for renewable energy
Experts claim viewing 'sustainable development' applications favourably could help onshore wind farms mired in planning process
Budget 2011: Green builders furious at watering down of "zero-carbon" home standards
Green building sector dismayed over U-turn on zero-carbon homes, despite promise of new tax breaks for microgeneration
Budget 2011: Experts divided over carbon floor price impact
Green groups warn carbon floor price will provide windfall for nuclear operators
Budget 2011: Treasury extends tax break for greenest company cars
Company car tax frozen from April 2013 for cars emitting less than 95 grams of CO2 per kilometre
Budget 2011: Green group anguish as Osborne delivers fuel tax cut
Chancellor snips 1p off fuel duty, taxes private jets, and vows to fight for international laws preventing per plane tax
Budget 2011: Green Investment Bank to launch next year backed by £3bn funding
But Osborne confirms bank will not be allowed to borrow until debt targets are met
Budget 2011: As it happens
We run down all the green announcements from Osborne's address as it happens