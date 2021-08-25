Biomass Feedstocks Innovation Programme

From seaweed to elephant grass: Government announces funding boost for innovative biomass projects

Biomass

From seaweed to elephant grass: Government announces funding boost for innovative biomass projects

Biomass Feedstocks Innovation Programme sees 24 projects share £4m of funding

clock 25 August 2021 • 4 min read
Most read
01

'Expensive distraction': Chair of UK Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association resigns citing blue hydrogen concerns

18 August 2021 • 4 min read
02

Ovo rolls out its AI-enabled flat-rate EV charging tariff nationwide

23 August 2021 • 2 min read
03

'Clear, long-term, detailed': Nationwide leads host of firms in demand for UK home retrofit strategy

18 August 2021 • 5 min read
04

Tesco and WWF launch climate-friendly cattle feed scheme for dairy farmers

18 August 2021 • 2 min read
05

Green steel: Volvo becomes first ever customer for fossil fuel-free steel

19 August 2021 • 2 min read