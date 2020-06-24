Better Place
Better Place files for liquidation
Company blames low public take-up and lack of backing from automakers for failure of electric car battery swap scheme
Better Place bags €40m European Investment Bank loan
Company's first-ever credit facility from a financial institution to expand its electric car battery swap stations in Europe
Better Place launches electric car battery-swap model in Israel
First 100 electric cars in ground-breaking battery-swap scheme to be delivered to customers over next few weeks
Better Place drives into China's electric car market
Innovative electric car battery-swapping station opens in south-eastern city of Guangzhou
Reports: Better Place could launch Israeli operation in August
Israeli newspapers say game-changing network will fit 1,000 charging points and over 40 battery swap stations by end of 2011
"This is total nonsense" - Green quotes of the week
Who said what in the world of green business this week?
UK in the green car slow lane yet again
Better Place could remove petrol cars from the UK's roads within a decade, but the government lacks the vision required for such an ambitious project
Better Place to bring battery-swap stations to California
High-profile taxi trial will see four battery-switching stations installed in the Bay Area
Better Place and GE team up to target fleet operators
Companies looking for businesses to take part in high-profile electric car pilot project
Better Place inks Chinese electric vehicle deal
Innovative batter swap firm puts major development partnership in place with leading Chinese car firm, Chery Automobile Co
Tokyo to trial electric "filling stations" to boost green transport
First step in Californian firm's bid to build the world's first infrastructure networks for electric cars by next year
Better Place puts pedal to the metal in pursuit of expansion
Company says it expects to have 45,000 electric cars on Israeli roads within five years
Better Place raises $350m from HSBC-led investors
Move seen as huge vote of confidence in switch to electric vehicles
China oil giant mulls plans for national electric car battery network
CNOOC says $11bn plan for CCS syngas plants also in the works
Tokyo taxis to trial battery-swap stations for electric vehicles
Better Place hopes pilot scheme will lead to adoption in other cities
Better Place targets 160,000 electric cars a year
Danish boss predicts "tens of thousands" of new electric cars each year
Project Better Place targets Australia as electric car proving ground
In an exclusive interview, Project Better Place founder tells BusinessGreen.com that "if we do this country, no one asks if we can do big"
US car charging firm gets funding
Better place rival gets cash influx from Germany
Updated: Electric car firms downplay sales "blip"
As Nice Car Company reportedly files for administration and GoinGreen confirms falling sales, the auto industry maintains long-term outlook for electric cars remains upbeat
San Francisco cars to go electric
Electric charging infrastructure to be in place by 2012
Tokyo mulls electric car charging network
Utility reported to have developed fast charging technology capable of delivering 40Km of motoring on a five-minute charge
Project Better Place debuts electric car
Company on track for commercial launch of battery swappable car in 2010